Six-year-old with coronavirus symptoms left distressed due to ‘aggressive’ staff at a Dundee testing centre

The Department for Health and Social Care says it will ‘urgently’ investigate a complaint about a coronavirus testing centre in Dundee after a six-year-old boy was left distressed by his visit – before his test results were lost.

Dillion McGuinness, 21, attended the Dudhope Castle testing site on August 27 with six-year-old nephew Bradley, who was showing mild symptoms of the virus through a persistent cough.

The health care assistant said Bradley was already worried about the test before they arrived. But Dillion claimed they were met with aggression and witnessed staff not wearing appropriate PPE, eating and smoking on site.

Dillion said: “When we arrived it was like a military base. We were greeted by a man who shouted if we didn’t turn our engine off quickly enough or move straight away.

“The staff were incredibly rude and some weren’t wearing a mask. Others were talking with mouths full of food and smoking where the test barcodes are scanned.

“This is a scary thing for a six-year-old without staff shouting at you and, by the time we left, Bradley was even more upset than before.”

Following the visit the family waited 48 hours for the results but they failed to appear.

After four days Dillion returned to the centre to try and get the results.

“The first boy was lovely and agreed it wasn’t right that we had no results,” Dillion added.

“He then brought his manager over and before I could open my mouth he was shouting, telling me it was tough and we would have to take the test again.

“He would put his ear to the window whenever I tried to speak saying he couldn’t hear me so I opened my door a tiny amount which he slammed shut and punched my car.

“I had to drive away. I had no idea why he was so aggressive.

“We have a six-year-old with symptoms and now there is no way he will go back as they scared him. We will never know if he had it and are unsure what protocols to follow regarding isolation.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care, which runs the test centre, said: “It is disappointing to hear of an individual having a poor experience accessing testing and we will look into this case as a matter of urgency.

“NHS Test and Trace is working and the vast majority of people do not report any issues with the process.

“If a person does not receive their result within 48 hours they should call 119 and information will be passed to an investigation team. If a record of their test cannot be found, they will be advised to book another test.”