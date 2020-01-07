Six-year-old Leah does her bit for the planet by picking up litter in Templeton Woods

A Tayport Primary pupil whose New Year’s resolution is to look after the planet more was “saddened” by the amount of litter she collected during a trip to Templeton Woods.

Six-year-old Leah Hegarty shocked her mum with her enthusiasm for helping the planet after learning about plastic pollution in school.

The youngster was joined by her family on a trip to the woods on New Year’s day after deciding on her resolution.

Leah’s mum, Adele Hegarty, was very impressed with her daughter’s eco-friendly activities, saying: “It was all her idea. We got talking to her about New Year’s resolutions and what they were for, and she decided that her resolution would be to do more to help the planet.

“She’s part of the Green Committee at school and goes out with a litter picker to collect the rubbish at the school.

“At school her class have been learning about pollution and recycling, so she’s been thinking about it a lot recently.”

Armed with a plastic bag to collect the rubbish, the family took a walk in the woods and picked up any litter they saw.

Adele said: “We got quite a lot, she was able to fill her bag.

“We were absolutely astonished, the bag was full within walking such a small distance. Leah was a bit saddened by this as it’s such a beautiful place and full of wildlife.”

The primary school pupil also crafted leaflets and posters to raise awareness for her campaign.

The cards, which said ‘Pick up plastic, from Leah’ were handed out to neighbours and friends in order to spread her message.

Adele said: “We definitely want to keep encouraging her and doing this type of thing in the future.

“She’s a bit shy, so it’s nice to see her out of her shell.

“I could see her going further and helping different animals, looking after wildlife.”

The family plan to continue taking walks and collecting rubbish every Sunday.

“We agreed every Sunday morning we would do the same thing. We’ll just go wherever we take the dog and pick up litter,” Adele added.