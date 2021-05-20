Six-year-old girl raises £1,200 for Coeliac Awareness Week

A six-year-old girl has raised £1,200 for Coeliac UK.

Ellie Hynds, from Muirhead, on the outskirts of Dundee, was diagnosed with Coeliac disease the same day she started primary school, at just four-years-old.

When it came to fundraising for the charity, as part of Coeliac Awareness Week, Ellie knew she wanted to take part.

Ellie had originally planned to fundraise last year, but Covid-19 struck and plans were put on hold.

This year, she decided to walk 5k across the Tay Bridge to raise money and awareness of Coeliac disease, with help from her Granddad Jim.

Suzy Hynds, Ellie’s Mum, said she did amazingly.

She added: “It was a nice day so it made all the difference.

“Overall, it took about an hour in total. A couple of her friends came to meet her at the other side, so she was quite delighted with her support team.

“Some of my family as well, so it was quite nice, even just to see other people.”

What is coeliac disease?

Coeliac disease affects at least one in every 100 people in the UK and in Europe; however, only 30% of people with the condition are currently clinically diagnosed.

The average length of time taken for someone to be diagnosed with the disease from the onset of symptoms is 13 years.

But Ellie has taken the challenge in her stride, and hopes the money will help others suffering.

Suzy said that after the walk, Ellie was “surprisingly hyper”, saying: “We thought she would be tired but she was running around with her friends playing tig.

“She was on a bit of a high with it all – they all kept her well stocked with sweets and sugary things. Ellie was very excitable and a bit overwhelmed.

“She didn’t know her friends were coming to see her and she didn’t know – she obviously knew my other half and I would be at the other side. But my aunt and uncle and a couple of other family members met us there as well, which she didn’t know was happening either.

“So I think she was a bit taken aback by it all and didn’t quite know how to react to it.”

Suzy added: “She’s super pleased with what she’s done. She’s excited that she was sitting at the top of the week’s fundraiser. We’re incredibly proud of her.”