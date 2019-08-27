Six-year-old boy raises £1,000 to help build special playpark in Perth

Six-year-old Elliott Beatson is a golden boy in the eyes of youngsters with special needs after raising funds for a new playpark.

The St Madoes Primary pupil took part in the Dundee Kiltwalk last year and raised £350 for Perth’s Fairview School, which caters for children and young people with severe and complex additional support needs.

It was on that walk he met Maisie Wilkie, who has cerebral palsy.

Elliott learned that Maisie’s mum, Claire, assisted by several others including close family friend Katharine McKay, has set up the Maisie Moo Magical Moments campaign with the object of building a playpark in Perth for kids with additional support needs.

The fund is sitting at about £40,000 but there is still £70,000 to go and so Elliott has set about getting that total down.

Claire said: “Elliott had already donated £100 of his pocket money, something we were overwhelmed with.

“However, he has now raised more than £1,000 at this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

© DC Thomson

“It is a huge sum for a six-year-old and a huge gesture for which we are extremely thankful.

“It’s an amazing amount to be raised by one so young.”

Elliott’s mum, also Claire, said: “He actually raised £1,143.17 at the walk.

“He set out to raise £400 as that would have beaten his total from last year, but he soon bettered that and the fundraising just kept going and going.

“He is a very persuasive young man and we are all proud of what he has achieved.”

Monies for the Maisie Moo fund are coming in from various places including Perth’s Royal Bar.

Maisie’s mum Claire added: “We have enough money to put in a mobility swing, trampoline and roundabout, plus a picnic area.

“The playpark will be situated near to Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch and it will be a real boost for youngsters with additional support needs.”