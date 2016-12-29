Residents could face a month-and-a-half of travel disruption while roadworks are carried out on a main route through St Mary’s.

Dundee City Council is to carry out the resurfacing work in St Kilda Road, starting on January 16.

The six-week programme will involve carriageway and footway resurfacing work, and speed bumps replacement.

The whole street will be repaired in sections during the work.

Patricia McCallum, 65, who has lived on St Kilda Road for 22 years, said the repairs were “badly overdue”.

She said: “My daughter has had problems with the speed bumps.

“She damaged her tyres going across them because they are so high.

“If you look at the road and pavement just now, they’ve been done temporarily, so it looks like a patchwork. It’ll be good to have it done properly.”

Alistair and Maureen Cuthill, who have lived on the road for 27 years, also said they felt the pavement work was badly needed.

Maureen, 61, said: “My brother uses a mobility scooter.

“He comes down and bumps all across the pavement. He’s never fallen off but it’s a worry.

“I’m glad this is getting done, as it was just a matter of time before someone was hurt.

“The roads do need done as well, though. It must be quite a number of years since it was last repaired properly.

“Hopefully, they can close off parts of the road at a time to let traffic through.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose Strathmartine ward covers the area, said: “St Kilda Road is obviously a main arterial route through St Mary’s.

“There are shops on St Giles Terrace and St Boswells Terrace — both accessed by St Kilda Road — so those businesses could be disrupted.

“I’d welcome this work being done, particularly the footway resurfacing work. I’ve had a number of complaints about the pavement.

“The speed bumps are also very high on St Kilda Road. I hope, if possible, they lower them, making them easier to drive over but maintaining the lower speed limit.

“Six weeks is obviously a long time, so I hope there is minimal disruption to residents on the street.”