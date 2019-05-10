Six schools across Dundee set for £400k facelift

Schools across Dundee are set for a facelift this summer if councillors back more than £400,000 of investment.

The city development committee is to be asked to approve £440,890 of work at six schools with the tenders submitted by the council’s construction services division.

Lynne Short, convener of the development committee, said: “This type of work is essential to make sure our school buildings are in the best possible condition.”

Stewart Hunter, convener of the children and families committee, added: “The environment that our children learn in is a vital part of their development.

“Our continued investment in the school estate helps to keep pace with the needs of the curriculum.”

Work will include an upgrade of the infant toilets at St Pius PS, conversion of a biology lab to a computer suite and replacement of lighting at Craigie HS, replacement of fire doors at Ardler and Craigiebarns primary schools, refurbishment of the caretaker’s office at Dens Road and new roof coverings at SS Peter and Paul.

All of the work is expected to take place during the summer holidays and be completed by August.