Council chiefs have warned motorists to expect delays when six Dundee roads are closed as part of a £250,000 resurfacing project.

The works will start on April 10 and each of the closures will last for two weeks.

Crichton Street, High Street, Whitehall Crescent, Whitehall Street, Commercial Street and part of Dock Street will all be shut while resurfacing is carried out.

The council defended the closures, saying the “short-term” disruption will lead to long-term benefits.

In a letter addressed to business owners and nearby residents affected by the roadworks, Ron Mackenzie, a senior engineer with the city’s roads maintenance partnership, said: “The reason for closing these roads simultaneously is to minimise overall disruption to the city centre and city-wide bus services.

“Vehicular access for businesses will be maintained where possible, although we ask for vehicular traffic movements to be kept to a minimum.

“Some delays may be encountered during some phases of the works.”

Speaking to the Tele about the closures, Mr Mackenzie said: “The whole idea is that there will be short-term disruption but long-term benefits.

“There’s one heck of an amount of manholes in the area and that’s a lot of work. That’s a period where people might think that not much is going on when in fact there is.”

Mr Mackenzie said there has never been work on this scale done in the city centre before.

He added: “The city centre has to keep operating so we’re speaking to businesses and taxis and everyone affected.

“We’re contacting businesses to discuss deliveries and so on.

“We’re speaking to them asking what the best times for delivery are and what type of vehicle deliveries will be coming in.

“We’ve done a bit in the city centre before but never like this.

“Small vans won’t be much of a problem but lorries will be more difficult to deal with.”

Diversion plans have been put in place by the local authority.