Six ‘reasonable precautions’ could have prevented death of Dundee boxer Mike Towell, says FAI

Dundee boxer Mike Towell’s death could have been avoided if he had disclosed epileptic fits to doctors assessing his fitness to fight, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has ruled.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull concluded that a total of six “reasonable precautions” could have prevented the fighter’s death in September 2016 from a head injury sustained in a bout with Welsh boxer Dale Evans.

The FAI, held in Glasgow, found that if the boxer – known as “Iron” Mike – had disclosed a history of epileptic episodes to doctors assessing his application for a boxing licence his death could have “realistically” been avoided.

However, the Sheriff Principal also found fault with the practices of the British Boxing Board of Control, which oversees applications for professional licences, and the British Medical Association.