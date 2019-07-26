Friday, July 26th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Six police vehicles swoop on Dundee city centre flat in drugs bust

by Reporter
July 26, 2019, 10:40 am Updated: July 26, 2019, 2:12 pm
The police presence in Union Street, Dundee.
Six police vehicles are currently in attendance at a property in Dundee city centre to execute a drugs warrant.

Police in Union Street.

Stunned onlookers saw the huge police presence in Union Street around 10.15am this morning, with vehicles parked at both sides of the road and two parked on the carriageway itself.

There is no indication at this stage if any arrests have been made as the operation is still ongoing.

Officers standing guard.

One witness said: “There were six vehicles parked up so you knew it was something major going on.”

A spokesman said: “Police are currently in Union Street, Dundee to execute a drugs warrant.”

More on this as we get it.

