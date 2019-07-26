Six police vehicles swoop on Dundee city centre flat in drugs bust

Six police vehicles are currently in attendance at a property in Dundee city centre to execute a drugs warrant.

Stunned onlookers saw the huge police presence in Union Street around 10.15am this morning, with vehicles parked at both sides of the road and two parked on the carriageway itself.

There is no indication at this stage if any arrests have been made as the operation is still ongoing.

One witness said: “There were six vehicles parked up so you knew it was something major going on.”

A spokesman said: “Police are currently in Union Street, Dundee to execute a drugs warrant.”

More on this as we get it.