‘He’s lucky he never went under the wheels’ – Buckfast-fuelled driver dragged six police officers over stinger in Perth car park

By Jamie Buchan
August 25, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 8:39 am
General view of a Police Stinger Spike Strip deployed on a road
A Buckfast-fuelled motorist dragged six police officers across a Perth car park as they tried to stop him from driving into the path of playing children.

William Mason reversed over a stinger and smashed into a police car as constables clung onto his vehicle at the end of a tense stand-off outside his home in Strathtay Road.

After he was pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed on the ground, he said of one officer: “He’s lucky he never went under the f***ing wheels.”

