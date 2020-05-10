Six places called Dundee around the world you might not have heard of

The fourth-largest city in Scotland, Dundee has long been known for the three Js – Jute, Jam and Journalism.

But its namesakes around the world are recognisable in their own right for a variety of reasons, including swivel guns, wine and the citrus industry,

We take a look at some of the other Dundees across the globe – and find out how they got their their names and what they’re known for.

Dundee Beach, Northern Territory

Located in Australia’s Northern Territory, Dundee Beach sits approximately 140km southwest of Darwin. This coastal town, situated on the shores of Fog Bay, is a popular weekend destination for Darwin locals where many own a ‘beach shack’.

Development in the area didn’t begin until the 1990s, with the local economy remaining largely dependent on tourism and fishing. It is thought that the name Dundee derived from 1986 comedy adventure film, Crocodile Dundee.

It hit the headlines in 2010 when 13-year-old Christopher Doukas found an old bronze swivel gun on the beach, which was thought to have belonged to Macassan or other sailors from Indonesia as long ago as 250 years.

Dundee, Oregon

The city was named after the place where Scottish businessman William Reid, who emigrated to Oregon in 1874 and established the Oregonian Railway, had previously lived.

With a population of just over 3,000 people, the city of Dundee sits around 30 minutes southwest of Portland.

It used to be known for growing the majority of the USA’s hazelnut crop but is now more recognisable for the number of acclaimed wineries and highly-rated farm-to-table eateries it has.

Dundee, New York

The village of Dundee, located in the town of Starkey, sits in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

In its early years the community was known by the name ‘Plainview,’ but in the 19th Century residents began to seek a new name for the village.

It is reported that a native of Scotland persuaded the villagers to give it the name Dundee, before moving to Illinois and persuading locals to change the name of their town to Dundee too.

The village was the original home of Seneca Foods, the food processing company.

Now based in the town of Marion, the firm is one of the largest providers of packaged fruit and vegetables in the United States.

Controversial anthropologist Henry Harpending, who died in 2016, also called Dundee home.

The University of Utah professor was widely known for his work on the book The 10,000 Year Explosion: How Civilization Accelerated Human Evolution.

Dundee, Florida

A small town of roughly 3,000 people, Dundee was first incorporated in 1921 at the city of Dundee, before being reincorporated in 1924 as the town of Dundee.

Framed by the Lake Wales Ridge, it is particularly known for its citrus industry.

The town is home to famed factory Davidson of Dundee, which was founded in 1967. It produces marmalades, jellied citrus candies, chocolates and fresh-fruit baskets – amongst other things.

The firm is still run by the Davidson family, who use the same ingredients and old-fashioned copper kettles that were used during the 1960s.

Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal

Situated in the centre of the northern KwaZulu-Natal region, Dundee has long connections with coal mining.

The town was originally established in 1882 and was named by pioneering Scottish settler Peter Smith, who hails from Forfar. Three other men are also credited with the founding of Dundee; Dugald MacPhail, William Smith and Charles Willson.

Dundee is notable for its Talana Museum, Battlefield and Heritage Park. This unique museum is the only one in South Africa located on a battlefield, where the buildings from the time of the conflict still exist.

The museum also houses a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorating his involvement in the area in the earlier 20th Century.

West Dundee, Illinois

The village of West Dundee, which has a population of just over 7,000, was first established in 1835 after Elder John and Nancy Oatman set up a tavern and a store that became the core of the community.

More settlers came, and in 1837 they held a lottery to determine who would name the town. Alexander Gardiner won and named the town “Dundee” in honour of his Scottish hometown.

West Dundee, which is now sister cities with our own Dundee, famously became home to Glasgow-born detective and spy Allan Pinkerton.

Despite starting life in Dundee as a cooper, Pinkerton soon partnered with Chicago attorney Edward Rucker in forming the North-Western Police Agency.

These days the village is perhaps best known for its annual Christmas celebration, Dickens in Dundee. Kicking off on the first Friday in December each year, residents and visitors from the local area gather to take part in the weekend holiday festival.