Six people in court accused of robbing woman of cash and jewellery after baseball bat attack

Six people have been accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat and robbing her of £400 and jewellery.

Prosecutors allege that Jennifer Souter, 34, Mark McCafferty, 48, 54-year-old Rosemary Lynch, Robert Laidlaw and Ian Hendry, both 53, along with a teenager who cannot be named, were responsible for the attack.

It is alleged they attacked the woman on Balmoral Gardens on October 19 by striking her on the head and body with a baseball bat.

The woman was then allegedly robbed of £400, a necklace and three rings.

All six made no plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the accusation.

The teen, of Douglas, Souter, of Arbroath Road, McCafferty, of Cunningham Street, Lynch of Balerno Place, Hendry, of Baluniefield Road, and Laidlaw, no fixed abode, all had their case continued for further examination.