Six new bus routes to launch in Dundee as council subsidises services with low passenger numbers

Six new bus services are set to be launched in Dundee this month.

The “socially necessary but commercially uneconomic” services will take to the streets in the next few weeks.

The buses, subsidised by Dundee City Council for an initial two years at a net cost of about £240,000 a year, cover four new and two existing routes across the city.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, says it will help to ease social isolation – with some people not having “left their front gardens” in months.

Ms McHugh said: “A number of these routes in Dundee are in areas that are quite hilly, and people have had to walk further for buses.

“Hills can be difficult for people who are older or less able to get about.

“Now Nicola Sturgeon has said from Monday we can socialise again, this is great news. Social isolation has been a huge, huge problem.

“Dundee Pensioners’ Forum have members who haven’t been beyond their front gardens in a year or more, for fear of the pandemic. That’s horrendous.

“We are very keen at the forum to get things opening up again, and more local buses are just the job for that.”

‘More places open and more buses – perfect’

Ms McHugh added: “Older people like to get out regularly for their shopping.

“They like the social aspect of it so if more places are open and more buses are running, then that’s perfect.

“I’d say well done to Dundee City Council – there can be a bit of infighting but it’s good to see they have unanimously come together and agreed on this for the benefit of Dundonians.”

Xplore Dundee will operate the outer circle route all day on Sunday and on Monday to Saturday evenings.

Moffat and Williamson will run Monday to Saturday services between Kirkton, Downfield, Lawside and the City Centre.

The firm will also connect passengers in Mill o’ Mains, Stobswell and the city centre.

Council to ‘cover gaps’ in bus routes

From Monday to Saturday, services between Dryburgh, Lochee, West End and the city centre and the Broughty Ferry circular will be delivered by Stagecoach East Scotland.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development, committee said: “These are services that the council has agreed to subsidise to cover gaps that might need to be filled in the commercial system and routes that have historically been supported.

“While it is clear that the pandemic and other factors have heavily impacted the bus industry, it is equally transparent that the council is facing significant financial pressures, all against a backdrop of uncertainty on future passenger demand.

“But the services launching on Monday August 16 should reassure people in our communities that where there is a social need but it is not economic for the bus companies to provide them, the council will take whatever steps it can to support the provision of bus services.”

Detailed routes have been discussed with the companies and passengers can find further information at the Dundee City Council website.