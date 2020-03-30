Six more people die of coronavirus in Scotland – with several cancer screening programmes temporarily suspended

Six more people have died of coronavirus in Scotland – taking the total number of deaths to 47.

In a daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 108 people are now in ICU – an increase of 13.

There are now 1,563 confirmed cases – an increase of 179 over the last 24 hours.

The First Minister also announced that several cancer screening programs in Scotland have been suspended.

© PA

They include screenings for breast, cervical and bowel cancer, although pregnancy and newborn screenings will continue.

Ms Sturgeon said the measure was temporary and will be reviewed after 12 weeks.

She said the decision “was not taken lightly” and was based on recommendations from the chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood and NHS National Services Scotland.

Dr Calderwood said that staff who work on suspended screening programs in NHS can be repurposed – staff in labs can be moved to help in coronavirus labs, for example.

During the briefing at the Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the SEC in Glasgow is to be turned into a temporary NHS hospital to help cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

