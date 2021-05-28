Six men arrested in Dundee after alleged ‘county lines’ drug raid

Six men aged between 21 and 47 have been arrested and charged with alleged drug dealing as part of a Police Scotland operation in Dundee.

Police said the men were arrested at an address in Dundee and charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs in a suspected “county lines” operation.

Officers said the arrests were as part of the force’s ongoing Operation Argonite, which aims to reduce crime and increase public safety in Dundee.

A quantity of controlled drugs were recovered along with cash and items used in the distribution of drugs.

The six men will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday May 28.

Sergeant Lucy Cameron from the Operation Argonite team said: “County Lines gangs typically use young or vulnerable people to deliver or store drugs, and to sell to customers.

“If you have any information or if you know of an address that is being used in this way, tell us or phone Crime Stoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”