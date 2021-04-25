Six-hour rescue operation to save stranded minke whale from Fife beach fails

The desperate rescue attempt of a minke whale stranded on a Fife beach has come to a tragic end with the mammal having to be humanely killed.

A six hour multi-agency operation involving British Divers Marine Life Rescue, BDMLR, the coastguard, Police Scotland and Scottish SPCA, was brought to a sad conclusion shortly after 3pm on Saturday when a trained marksman ended the whale’s misery.

Volunteers had worked throughout the day at the beach in Dalgety Bay to try and re-float the 3.7mtr long minke calf, thought to be less than a year old.

While the immediate beach area was cordoned off, scores of onlookers watched from higher ground as the rescue efforts continued.

Attempts to allow the whale to regain its strength before trying to direct it to deeper water within the Forth were unsuccessful.

With no signs of the whale’s recovery an following veterinary advice, the difficult decision was made on euthanasia.

‘The minke was in a difficult situation’

Paul Smith, BDMLR co-ordinator, said it had been a difficult decision to have to take but with no sign of the calf’s mother it would have been impossible for the whale to have survived for more than another 24 hours.

“Extensive efforts have been made to help the calf throughout the day but it was to no avail,” he said.

“Following advise from the vets the decision was taken to end the whale’s life in a humane a away as is possible and not allow further suffering and distress.

“The calf would almost certainly still be relying on its mother’s milk and with her not anywhere in sight it made it very difficult.

“It had not regained any strength during the day and was becoming more dehydrated.

“Therefore the decision was taken to bring in the trained marksman.”

Similarities to previous cases

Mr Smith added: “Minke whales are the most popular in British coastal waters and regularly seen here in the Forth.

“This case is almost identical to a minke washed up in Pettycur beach just a short distance away and sadly is quite a common occurrence.

“We will now take measurements and make a formal assessment of the whale before it is taken from the beach and and transported to Edinburgh.

“A full post mortem on the calf will be conducted to see if we can determine what, if any, health implications there were to indicate today’s events.”