Six flats planned for site of Dundee’s oldest family-owned scrap merchant

Dundee’s oldest family-owned scrap merchant is set to move for the first time in its history – and plans to build six flats on its former site.

Frank Kelbie Ltd went into business on Milnbank Road in 1946 and has been there ever since.

However, with plans to move to a new site in Lochee now in motion, the family firm’s site in the West End is set to be freed up for a potential new housing development.

Steven Kelbie, grandson of founder Frank, said the move to Heron’s Lane was recognition of the continued success of the business.

“My grandfather started here in the ’40s but this plan has been in the works for the last 10 years,” he said.

“We’ve outgrown the site and we’re moving on but it is a positive for us.

“We can’t wait to get into the new site – we’re not too far away and we’re still in Dundee. We love the city.”

An application to build homes on Milnbank Road has been submitted to Dundee City Council’s planning department on behalf of Frank Kelbie Ltd by Davidson Property Services.

The proposal outlines plans for six two-bedroom flats, seven parking spaces – including one for an electric vehicle – and facilities for bicycles and motorbikes.

Each flat would benefit from eco-friendly resources such as photovoltaic cells in the roof and rainwater storage in the basement for use in the complex’s plumbing.

Ian Davidson, of Davidson Property Services, said he hoped city planners could give the application the benefit of the doubt despite it not aligning with local development priorities.

The area is not set aside for housing in the local development plan – the city planners’ guide to what can and cannot be approved.

However, Mr Davidson said that is only because Frank Kelbie Ltd has been in the same place for more than 70 years – something planners were unlikely to foresee changing.

He said: “What we’ve said is that if we don’t get planning permission for the houses we’ll probably demolish the building that’s there and leave it as an empty site.

“Our argument is that we’re improving that particular site by demolishing the building and putting up these flats.

“We’re also putting in rainwater reservoirs in the basement, parking provision and renewables.

“This application could improve an area and increase the housing allocation, if the council is minded to approve it.”