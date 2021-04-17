Six fire crews rush to Port of Montrose to tackle ‘large’ blaze

Fire crews are at the Port of Montrose, battling a blaze.

Six vehicles rushed to the scene after receiving a call just before 2pm.

Early reports from the scene indicate a large blaze is being battled, after a shed containing rubbish caught on fire – however a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.

A spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 1.54pm, and are dealing with the fire at present. Six appliances are in attendance.”

A spokesman at the Port of Montrose declined to comment at this time.

More to follow.