Six Dundee beauty spots named among Scotland’s best green spaces

Six parks in Dundee have been named among Scotland’s best green spaces by Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The environmental charity chose ten beauty spots in Tayside and Fife for a Green Flag Award — the benchmark for well maintained recreational outdoor space.

A total of 71 Scottish parks have been awarded the honour, which means they are also supported in enabling exercise, improving mental wellbeing and providing safe areas for play.

Almost 2,000 parks across the world have achieved the award.

Dundee’s Barnhill Rock Garden; Baxter Park; Dundee Law; Slessor Gardens; Templeton Woods; and Trottick Mill Ponds Local Nature Reserve are included.

In Fife, Hugh Park, Pittencrieff Park, and Silver Sands and Hawkcraig Point all received the accolade.

Councillor Anne Rendall, convener of Neighbourhood Services at Dundee City Council, welcomed the accolade, saying: “I am delighted that six of Dundee’s parks and green spaces have retained their Green Flag Status for another year.

“This is a fantastic achievement, a credit to all those involved and a result of excellent work by council staff and partnership working with community groups.

“There are parks across Dundee that are enjoyed by people all year round and these spaces play an important part in the life of our city.

“Green spaces are known to assist with mental health wellbeing as well as physical and I would encourage everyone to try to get out there as much as possible and feel the benefits the outdoors bring.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all of the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green openspaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves – from creating a safe space to play, to think, to exercise – helping to address many of the health and wellbeing challenges we face as a country.”

Spending time in nature can be good for people’s health and wellbeing, and living in a greener neighbourhood can improve health.

The Green Flag Award recognises the valuable contribution these parks make towards the nation’s well-being.