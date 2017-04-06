Six men from Dundee were in court today on drugs charges after police seized cocaine and cannabis valued at £150,000 on Tuesday.

Cocaine worth £75,000 was recovered in the city at addresses in Leyshade Court, The Hazels and Murrayfield Terrace.

Cannabis valued at £75,000 was also recovered at an address in Murrayfield Terrace.

Thousands of pounds of cash was also seized.

Patricia Anderson, 29, Kurt DeCruz, 27, Theresa DeCruz, 58, Gilbert Maclellan, 58, Darren McKelvie, 26, and Jeffrey Rowe-Carlisle, 54, all of Dundee, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

No pleas were taken.

All six were released on bail ahead of further court dates.

Inspector Peter McLennan, of Police Scotland’s Tayside Division, said: “You have told us that drug-related crime is a concern, we are listening and we are focused on disrupting criminality, reducing the harm it causes and arresting those concerned in the supply of drugs.

“A significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized in Dundee yesterday and we will continue to act upon the information you provide, to carry out searches under warrant and take illegal drugs out of our communities.

“If you have information that could assist us, I encourage you to contact us on 101.

“You can also provide information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reporting it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”