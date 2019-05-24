Friday, May 24th 2019 Show Links
Six children taken to hospital in ongoing incident in Sheffield this morning

by Stephen Eighteen
May 24, 2019, 10:41 am Updated: May 24, 2019, 10:43 am
Six children have been taken to hospital after an incident in Sheffield this morning.

Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

Two people are under arrest.

Police have indicated that there will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

This incident is ongoing.

