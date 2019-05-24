Two boys die after ‘serious incident’ at property in Sheffield

Two boys have died after a “serious incident” at a property in Sheffield.

Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

Among these were boys, aged 13 and 14, who have now died, say police.

Four other children, aged 11, 10 and three and one other aged seven months remain in hospital receiving treatment, a spokesman said.

The property is believed to be about 100 metres from Hartley Brook Primary Academy, where the local air ambulance landed on the school playground.

Police have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have said it was not a shooting and that the school is not connected to the incident.

Two people have been arrested.