These six candidates want your vote in Dundee North East by-election

Thousands of people are set to go to the polls next week in the North East by-election.

Six candidates are standing to replace Brian Gordon, the long-serving Labour representative who died earlier this year.

The seat could be critical for the SNP administration, which would monopolise the North East ward and gain an overall council majority if it secured it.

The ward has been home to two SNP representatives and one Labour councillor since the boundaries were redrawn in 2007.

The Tele today profiles each of the six candidates ahead of the by-election on Thursday.

Jim Malone – Scottish Labour

PRIORITIES FOR THE NORTH_EAST WARD:

A commitment to “halting cuts inflicted by the SNP council”.

Retired firefighter Jim Malone is the Labour candidate hoping to prolong the party’s hold on a seat in the North East.

Mr Malone, from Mill o’ Mains, said: “I have lived my whole life in the North East of Dundee and was raised in Linlathen, attending St Vincent’s, Craigie High and St Saviour’s.

“I have lived in Mill o’ Mains for nearly 40 years and I am proud of my community.

“Over the years I have served as chairman of the tenants and residents’ association and have campaigned for better bus and health services, alongside my work as a senior trade unionist in the area.

“Originally serving an apprenticeship as a painter and decorator, I went on to serve the public as a firefighter for more than 30 years.

“I hope to continue to serve the public and my community as a represenative on Dundee City Council as their local councillor.”

Alison Orr – Scottish Greens

PRIORITIES FOR THE NORTH_EAST WARD:

Public services; planning democracy; climate change

Alison Orr, from the West End, is a Duncan of Jordanstone graduate and climate campaigner who has lived in Dundee for 10 years.

She is standing for the Scottish Greens on a platform of local environment issues.

As well as co-convening the Dundee and Angus branch of the party – the Greens do not appoint formal leaders – she works in hospitality.

She said: “Dundee needs more than just new buildings – we need improved services, such as public transport, that benefit us and our environment.

“The council needs to tackle local issues such as air pollution and divest from fossil fuels.

“I want to see more transparency and public participation in local planning and decision-making.

“People should be given a say in transitioning to a fairer and greener city and putting their interests and welfare before profit.”

Roger Keech – Citizens First

PRIORITIES FOR THE NORTH_EAST WARD:

Weekly bin collections; good bus service; decent housing for all

Roger Keech is standing for the Citizens First party, which was formed in 2012 to “let common sense prevail”.

He said: “I have served the voluntary service for more than 50 years.

“I am a people-lover and a trained Samaritan.

“I have experience of long-term unemployment and the benefit system and the experience of coming from not having enough to having more than enough.

“This experience puts me in a good position to be of help to many people, for which I make myself available whether elected or not.

“Now is the chance to vote for a real change for the better by electing me to represent you in this ward.”

The Citizens First party also has a wider remit of supporting greater power for local government and communities over central government.

Mr Keech lives in the Dunbar Park area of Whitfield in the city’s North East ward.

Steven Rome – SNP

PRIORITIES FOR THE NORTH_EAST WARD:

Providing affordable housing; listening to community concerns

Steven Rome, the SNP candidate in the North East by-election has lived in Dundee all his life, currently in West Ferry.

The 32-year-old committed Nationalist comes from a large family and is highly active in the party, campaigning during the 2014 independence referendum and national elections.

He unsuccessfully stood as a candidate in 2017’s local elections but has since taken on the role of convener of the party’s Dundee West branch.

He works part-time for his family’s business in Monifieth and is married with a son Daniel, who is 14 months old.

He said: “I have really enjoyed seeing the transformation of Dundee over recent times.

“I am very proud of what the SNP administration has achieved in regenerating the city and I would be honoured to represent the North East ward of Dundee and be part of a city that works for everyone.”

Michael Taylor – Scottish Anti-Cuts Coalition

Opposition to NHS and council cuts; scrapping Universal Credit; free bus travel for all

Socialist Michael Taylor, from Fintry, has been active in the North East for most of his adult life.

He was involved in the occupation of Whitfield Nursery in 1974 and served as secretary of the Fintry Anti-Poll Tax Union in 1989.

He said: “People in Fintry, Mill o’ Mains and Whitfield are feeling the impact of austerity.

“Job insecurity, stress and low pay are a reality and Universal Credit is a cruel attack on those struggling most.

“All the communities of the North East need investment – not cuts. Mill o’ Mains needs a community building that is theirs.

“We need services for children, the young and the elderly. The North East needs a councillor who will work with local people to oppose cuts and promote environmental sustainability.

“All of the mainstream political parties have failed to do this. That is why I am standing for election on May 2.”

Robert Lindsay – Scottish Conservatives

PRIORITIES FOR THE NORTH_EAST WARD:

Reverse education cuts; combating speeding and vandalism; minimal rises in council tax

Secondary teacher Robert Lindsay, from Craigie, is standing for the Conservatives, having previously contested a Strathmartine seat in 2017.

He said: “It is a great pleasure to stand as a candidate and to do my bit to help this part of Dundee flourish.

“This area means a lot to me as I started both my family and my teaching career here.

“I want to ensure the council works for all residents, so Dundee can meet the challenges and exploit the opportunities of the next decade. The SNP’s relentless push for a second independence referendum is stopping the Scottish Government from getting on with the day job.

“I will work to ensure that the Scottish health and education services are given the attention they deserve.

“It’s time for a positive change in this area of Dundee, and I’ll work tirelessly to deliver it if elected in May.”