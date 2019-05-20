Six boys suspected of committing polytunnel vandalism in Arbroath

Six boys have either been charged or being sought in connection with a series of vandalism incidents in Arbroath, Angus.

Earlier this month staff arrived at East Seaton Farm to find polytunnels trashed and beehives smashed.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that following a series of high-value vandalism to polytunnels at a farm near Arbroath earlier this month, a total of six boys aged 13, 14 and 15 have either been charged or are to be traced and charged in connection with those incidents.

“Two others, aged 15 and 16, are also to be charged in connection with a fire-raising nearby around the same time.