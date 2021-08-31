Six Afghan refugee families or 10 individuals to be housed in Perth and Kinross

Six Afghan families or ten individuals fleeing from the Taliban will be housed in Perth and Kinross.

Around 3,000 people and 600 families will be given refuge in the UK by the end of this month, following the Taliban take-over of the Middle Eastern nation.

The UK Government has appealed to council to house people fleeing Afghanistan, after British and US troops were withdrawn and Taliban forces declared victory in Kabul.

A relocation scheme for Afghans who worked for the UK Government during their 20-year campaign in the Middle East, such as interpreters and embassy staff, has been in place since 2013.

But the system, called the Afghan Locally Employed Staff Relocation Scheme, has been accelerated due to the recent surge of people fleeing the country.

Locally employed staff are often highlighted as targets by the Taliban due to their assistance of British forces.

At a special meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Monday, it was agreed to help six families or 10 individuals initially.

‘We owe them a debt of gratitude’

Council leader Murray Lyle said: “In recent years, the people of Perth and Kinross have welcomed several Syrian families and a number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to this area as part of relocation schemes.”

He added: “Due to the rapidly deteriorating circumstances in Afghanistan, we have moved swiftly to provide a home and extend a similar welcome to Afghan families and will work with our partners, including PKAVS and the Scottish Refugee Council, to help them settle in.

“Many of the refugees are in danger as a result of helping our forces in their home country.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude and will give them every support and assistance to relocate here, live in safety and start a new life in the UK.”

‘Extraordinary generosity of Perth and Kinross’

Funding for the relocation scheme will come from the Home Office, with private sector housing likely to be used due to the size of some Afghan families.

Councillor Bob Brawn, convener of housing and communities, added: “I am pleased that Perth and Kinross has stepped forward and is looking to initially help up to six families or 10 individuals.”

He added: “Because of the existing demand for social housing and the likely large size of families, we will be looking at properties in the private sector.

“Funding support will be coming from the Home Office.

“We are currently engaging with a range of partners across all sectors as well as community groups and social enterprises to co-ordinate support for any families that are resettled in Perth and Kinross.

“Offers of support are already coming in, which demonstrates the extraordinary generosity of the people of Perth and Kinross.

“We saw this during lockdown last year and it is humbling to see it in action once again.

“I give my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has offered to help.”