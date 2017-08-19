Sites allocated across Dundee for 5,200 houses

A series of sites across Dundee have been identified to accommodate more than 5,200 new homes for the city.

Planning chiefs have revealed a new report which details a potential housing boom for Dundee.

The details form part of a major long-term planning strategy for the city.

Larger housing sites include 400 properties at Dykes of Gray as part of the Western Gateway plans, a new development of 250 homes at Linlathen House, off Arbroath Road, 375 homes at the Central Waterfront and 110 properties at the former railyards site between Greenmarket and Seabraes, to the south of Perth Road.

There are also several lower-scale developments planned.

Almost 300 homes in total could be built in and around Whitfield, if plans go ahead. These include the former shopping centre site, which — it has now been revealed — could be transformed into 30 houses, and the former primary school which could be turned into 25 homes.

Other developments are planned for Whitfield Drive, Tranent Grove, Summerfield Gardens and Lothian Crescent. The developments include a mix of social and private housing.

George Roberts, 78, who is chairman of the Whitfield Development Group, said new houses would play a “key role” in regenerating the area.

George, a retired engineering inspector, who has lived in Whitfield for 48 years, and is the Dundee Citizen of the Year, said: “Any new housing is beneficial to the scheme.

“New housing has always been a priority for the scheme ever since I’ve been here. There’s always a demand for new housing.

“As we see more houses being built, whether that’s private houses or social, that will increase footfall to the shops in The Crescent. That will hopefully help fill all the retail units — and that makes Whitfield a more attractive place to stay.”

The council report stated: “The housing supply target figure for Dundee City has been set at an average build rate of 480 homes per annum over the plan period. This housing supply target is then increased by a margin of 10% to provide a housing land requirement of 528 units per annum to be planned for over the lifetime of the plan.

“Over the 10-year plan period, from 2019-2029, this amounts to a housing land requirement of 5,280 homes.”

Dundee is part of the Tayplan region, which is the strategic development authority for North Fife, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Dundee.

The plans support the Tayplan housing supply target for the Dundee City Council area. Of the planned homes, 966 are on greenfield sites — which is undeveloped rural land either used for agriculture, landscape design, or left to evolve naturally.

A further 1,889 are on brownfield sites — which are areas of land or premises that have been previously used, but have subsequently become vacant, derelict or contaminated.

The rest of the sites are on smaller or “constrained” sites across the city.

Lynne Short, convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “Dundee is an incredibly ambitious city at the moment and in this document we are showing this by providing opportunities for investors to come to the city and support our citizens in their accommodation needs. From inner-city brownfield sites and the Waterfront, to more suburban areas, we have tried to capture the housing and community opportunities that Dundee will need in the coming years.”