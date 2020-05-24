Site of former Fintry hotel set to be developed into family homes after plans green-lit by council

The grounds of a former hotel will soon be transformed into affordable homes, after a number of unsuccessful attempts over the years.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council earlier this year for 14 family properties on the grounds where the Longhaugh Hotel once stood, to the east of Longhaugh Road and north of Pitkerro Road.

The properties, which the developer claims will be affordable, consist of three bedroom semi -detached houses.

The application was submitted by Dundee firm Jon Frullani Architect on behalf of Longhaugh Developments Ltd,

Each property will have a garden to the rear and parking spaces for two cars at the front.

New pedestrian footpaths will also be created to ensure the housing is “well connected to the surrounding area” and an existing public footpath on Longhaugh Road will also be upgraded.

No objections were raised to the proposals by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, which did not believe the plans posed a flood a risk in the area.

The site used to be home to the Longhaugh Hotel before it was demolished in the 1980s. The new residential development will be spread across the area previously occupied by the hotel, the hotel car park, and the old gardens.

A number of previous applications to build housing on the site have been submitted to the council in the years since the hotel’s demolition, but none have come to fruition.

In July 2007, plans to build 23 homes were submitted, before being withdrawn in January the following year when it emerged the scheme would likely be rejected by the council.

Planning permission was then secured for the development of 17 houses which was valid until February 2017.

Just months after the permission was granted, however, the owner of the site – Tusker Developments – put the land up for sale.

A fresh application for 11 houses and eight flats was then submitted on behalf of Aberkeld Developments in 2018, before this was also withdrawn in May of the same year.