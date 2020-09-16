Site 6 at Dundee Waterfront officially announced as new social security HQ

Dundee’s controversial Site 6 building at the Waterfront is to become the new headquarters for Social Security Scotland.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security, Shirley-Anne Somerville, today announced that the organisation had taken on a 20-year lease to become the first tenants of the Earl Grey building.

The move, which was first revealed by the Tele in June, could potentially see 900 jobs created across three sites in Dundee and could contribute up to £100m to the wider Scottish economy.

© Supplied

Fit out of the building is expected to begin in October and will take approximately seven months.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I’m pleased to confirm that we have secured premises for our permanent headquarters in Dundee for our growing new public service.

“This will create new jobs and boost the local economy, as well as provide a social security system that is accessible and meets the needs of those who use it.

“Social Security Scotland has been operating in the city since the summer of 2018. Securing this space further establishes our presence and investment in Dundee, demonstrating our commitment to the city’s ongoing regeneration.

“I look forward to seeing staff and clients making use of this great new space when it’s ready and when Covid-19 guidelines say it’s safe to do so.”

David Wallace, Chief Executive of Social Security Scotland, said: “I’m excited that we have secured this site for our Dundee head office – a building with this capacity, accessibility and close proximity to transport links is rare.”

© DC Thomson

He added: “This building gives us three sites in the city. Each building is in a central location served by a range of transport options, and great care has been taken to ensure our accommodation is accessible for people with varying abilities.

“This is the next big step in establishing Social Security Scotland as a major employer in the city. We’re looking forward to moving in and offering jobs and contracts that will help boost the local economy and further regeneration of this great city.”

John Alexander leader of Dundee City Council said: “This welcome announcement on the tenancy for the Site 6 office is part of a growing momentum at the waterfront and the latest in a series of milestones including the V&A reopening and considerable progress on work at Waterfront Place, as well as a recent exclusivity agreement with a serious player in the esports arena.”

He added: “The Site 6 building will quickly become Social Security Scotland’s Dundee head office, a development that matches our ambition and value with hundreds of new jobs, but their base at Dundee House also remains in place.”