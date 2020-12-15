Two little girls with big hearts have been busy writing Christmas cards to every resident at Pitkerro Care Centre.

The Redmond sisters – Rebecca, 9, and Scarlet, 6 – have spent the last week meticulously handwriting more than 100 cards to give to all of the care home’s residents for Christmas.

Over the weekend the two girls, who both attend Fintry Primary School, went to the care home to deliver them in person and hand in some tasty biscuits for the residents to enjoy.

This comes after Rebecca and Scarlet spent the first few months of the coronavirus lockdown hard at work baking cakes and cookies to hand out to their neighbours to make sure everyone had a smile on their face.

Dad Simon Redmond said he was so proud of his daughters’ kindness.

He said: “We did a lot during the coronavirus lockdown as we were delivering cakes and cookies to keep their spirits up.

“Rebecca then thought ‘can we write Christmas cards for the nursing home?’

“She was thinking they might be lonely and not be getting many visitors in at the moment.

“The manager gave us a list of all the residents and the girls wrote the cards for everyone in the home and we took them some biscuits as well.

“They were all so grateful and delighted.

“My wife’s grandad used to be in that care home so it was nice we were able to do something there for Christmas.”

He added: “It was a really kind thought for Rebecca and Scarlet to have and for them to want to do it in their own time because they could have just spent that time playing games instead of writing Christmas cards.

“I think they just remembered all the things they did for the neighbours during lockdown.

“They wanted to show their kindness to the people that needed it.

“I think we all need to look at what we can still do this Christmas to help cheer everyone up.

“Christmas can be a difficult time of the year, but this year with all the coronavirus restrictions it must be even worse for people.

“I hope this helps with loneliness in the care home.

“I am very proud of them both.”

A spokeswoman for Pitkerro Care Centre added: “We were thrilled to receive the beautiful cards from Scarlet and Rebecca, wishing each of our residents a Merry Christmas.

“It is heart-warming to see such acts of kindness and thoughtfulness from those of such a young age.

“We have been overwhelmed by the continued support we have received in theses difficult times, and the generosity that has been displayed by the local and wider community brings so much joy to both our staff and residents.

“All items received from the community are thoroughly cleaned and left in a secure location for 72 hours before use in our home to mitigate any risks of virus transmission.”