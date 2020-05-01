Sisters dress up as costume characters to entertain children in Fintry

Two sisters from Dundee have been keeping busy during lockdown by donning costumes from children’s TV shows and wearing them out and about to entertain the local youngsters.

Jennifer Mcartney and her sister Daryl McCourt have been donning the costumes and wandering the streets of Fintry.

For the last six weeks they have been putting on a variety of costumes, supplied by Claire Fleming of Dolli Mixtures, including a Unicorn, Queen Bee, characters from Paw Patrol and characters from the Youtube channel Ryan’s World.

Jennifer said: “We go out a couple of days a week, weather permitting.

“Just giving the kiddies a wave, trying to keep them happy.”

She added: “It breaks up our day and makes the kiddies smile. We have a wee wander and have some time to ourselves.”

She also thanked Claire for lending the costumes.

“A very big thank you to Claire and everything she does for the community,” she said.

To keep up to date on the walks follow Dundee Character Walks on Facebook.

To find out more about Dolli Mixtures, see their Facebook page.