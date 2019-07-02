Sister of tragic Dundee teen Reece warns drug use now normal among youngsters

The sister of a Dundee teenager who died after taking an unknown drug has claimed that substance abuse has become “normal” among city teens.

Danii-Leigh McCarroll, 19, also claimed social media sites such as Snapchat and Instagram had become information platforms for youngsters to share information about where to access drugs.

Danii-Leigh’s brother, Reece Smith, 17, died at the end of May only hours after taking a drug.

The Douglas teenager was found at a flat at Elders Court in Lochee.

Following his death his mum Samantha Craig said that Reece wasn’t a regular drug user but on this occasion he had taken something.

It will be several weeks before toxicology tests reveal what substance Reece had taken.

Danii-Leigh said that she and her family were now on a mission to ensure that no one else died as a result of taking drugs in Dundee.

She said: “I have made a video about my brother and within two days that has had thousands of shares all over the world.

“I made the video because I love and miss my brother but I also made it so that maybe, just maybe if one young person on the verge of trying drugs sees this they don’t.

“If one person who could meet the same fate as Reece stops and says no after seeing Reece’s story that means his death has meant something.

“I couldn’t save my brother so I need to save someone else.”

Danii-Leigh said she was very concerned that for many young people in Dundee using drugs had become “normal”.

She said: “It’s what they do but they need to know it’s not normal to take drugs, even among teenagers as young as 13 or 14.

“Drugs are so easily accessible and affordable in Dundee and all any teenager who is wanting to experiment has to do is put a quick message up on social media, on Snapchat or Instagram and within minutes they will be told where they can access drugs.”

She added that so-called party drugs were the favourites of city teens, including ecstasy and cocaine.

“I want teenagers to realise you don’t need to be a regular user to die from taking drugs, you can die after just one time. Reece wasn’t a regular user. He took drugs twice and he died on the second occasion.”