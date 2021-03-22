Sister of Bennylyn Burke said her ‘heart has been torn by the pain’ as family and friends pay tribute

The sister of a woman found dead with her daughter at a house in Dundee said she feels like her ‘heart has been torn by the pain’.

Shella Aquino, sister of Bennylyn Burke, said her sibling moved to the UK from the Philippines in 2019, in search of a better life for her children.

Two bodies discovered at a house in Dundee’s Troon Avenue are thought to be those of Ms Burke, 25, and two-year-old daughter Jellica.

The find last Thursday was made one month after they were last seen at their home 440 miles away in Bristol.

Those who knew Ms Burke best have still been trying to comprehend what has happened as they led tributes to a “wonderful mum who doted on her children”.

Her sister, Shella Aquino, speaking from her home in the Philippines, said she was still finding it hard to accept the events of recent weeks.

She added: “For me it’s very painful.

“It is like my heart has been torn by the pain – I can’t stop crying.

“I just want to see them and hug them.”

Bennylyn had lived in Quezon City in the Philippines before moving to the UK to give her children the best possible life she could, her family and friends explained.

During her time in Bristol the 25-year-old made a lot of friends and became an integral part of the community with many describing her as a close friend.

Those living in the area will be holding a memorial for their friend and her daughter next month.

Friends Ana Jayme and Lyn Desoyo had both known the family upon their arrival to the UK before describing Ms Burke as a “caring and positive person”.

Ana said: “I am still struggling to understand what has happened and I think about her and poor Jellica every day.

“The cruelness of what has happened is overwhelming. Two such beautiful lives snatched away far too soon. I will never forget them and they will always remain in my heart.”

Lyn Desoyo extended her thanks to those in Dundee who had passed on wishes of condolences and were also trying to help with any potential fundraising.

She added: “As a mother myself this has affected me I can’t imagine what they have been through.

“We have lost a good friend. I’m very grateful for the messages of support we have received from those in Dundee.”

Andrew Innes is set to stand trial accused of murdering Ms Burke and Jellica between February 17 and March 5.

Police Scotland confirmed two bodies were discovered inside the Ardler property last week.

Formal identification was still to take place though Ms Burke’s family were informed.

Those in Bristol will be holding a vigil at Brandon Hill on April 10 to remember Ms Burke and Jellica.

They explained the area had been a place where they had often met for picnics and spent time together.

Her friend Ruby Rovelyn added: “We are shocked and very sad at what has happened and still find it hard to believe.

“Bennylyn was a good mother who cared about her children and their futures and was keen to make a life for all of them in the UK. For this to happen is so sad.”

The group are now working together to co-ordinate a fundraising effort.

Discussions are ongoing as to how and when the fundraising will start as both friends and loved ones in Asia and the UK await further news.

Those looking to help with possible fundraising can contact the group at bennylynburke.family@gmail.com