The sister of a man who fell to his death from a block of flats Dundee was described as a “great guy” as she paid tribute to her brother.

Terry Cattanach’s sibling Wendy, 42, said that he was her “best friend”, describing his death as a “nightmare”.

She said: “We were so close. I just don’t understand how all this has happened — it breaks my heart.

“Terry was a great guy — he was so popular. I can’t believe he has gone.”

Terry’s death comes just months after his older brother Gary died.

Gary was found dead at home in Beechwood after taking a combination of methadone and gabapentin, which could have resulted in heart arrhythmia or a seizure.

Gary had previously battled drug addiction. He had managed to turn his life around and at the time of his death was spending his free time using his experiences to advise other people.

Wendy added: “It is like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from.

“Gary was my mum’s first born and now her last born has gone too. To lose two brothers in the space of a year is heartbreaking.

“All we can do now is be there for Terry’s kids and the rest of the family.”