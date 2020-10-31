Sir Sean Connery: James Bond icon’s life in pictures

Saturday, October 31st 2020 Show Links
Sir Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in an illustrious career that saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

The Edinburgh-born actor, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, won fans over five decades of films, starring in hits including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, The Rock, The Mask Of Zoro, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

The iconic Scot has died, aged 90. Here we look back at his life in pictures.

Playing 007 in the first James Bond film, Dr No, in 1962.

 

Standing in front of an Aston Martin DB5 in James Bond film Goldfinger, September 1964.

 

With Michael Caine in The Man Who Would be King, December 1975.

As James Bond in Never Say Never Again, October 1983.

Holding a shotgun (second right) with Charles Martin Smith, Kevin Costner, and Andy Garcia in The Untouchables, June 1987.

 

Wearing full Highland dress as he is knighted by the Queen on July 5 2000 during a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

 

Joking with Billy Connolly (right) at the Lonach Gathering in Aberdeenshire on August 23 2003. Also in the photo is Fran Healy of Travis (bottom left).

 

With former SNP leader Alex Salmond at Parliament Hall, Edinburgh, in October 2004, for the start of the ceremonies to mark the opening of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

 

Presenting awards at the Edinburgh International Film Festival Awards Ceremony at the Filmhouse on June 29 2008.

 

 

Sir Sean in his most famous role as James Bond, with a licence to kill (PA)

Sir Sean with Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, during the filming of Goldfinger (PA)

Two Bonds Sir Roger Moore with Sir Sean in 1990 (PA)

With Sir Michael Caine in Rudyard Kipling’s The Man Who Would Be King in 1975 (PA)

Sir Sean and Audrey Hepburn in a scene from Robin And Marian in 1976 (PA)

The Princess Royal presents Sir Sean with the special Bafta silver mask Tribute Award in 1990 (PA)

Dame Diana Rigg, who died earlier this year, was another Bond co-star (PA)

A scene from Goldfinger during filming at Pinewood Studios in 1964 (PA)

In 1967 with his then wife Diane Cilento and their children Gigi, nine, and Jason, four (PA)

With son Jason in 1988 (PA)

With fellow Scot Sir Billy Connolly in 1998 (PA)

With Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Palais des Festivals for the movie premiere of Entrapment during the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 (PA)

Sir Sean and wife Michelina, arriving for the opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in 1999 (PA)

Sir Sean was knighted in 2000 by the Queen during a ceremony in his home city at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (PA)

Sir Sean launched his memoirs at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2008 (PA)

In 2010 ahead of a screening of his 1975 classic The Man Who Would Be King during the Edinburgh International Film Festival (PA)

Receiving an honorary degree at Edinburgh’s Napier University on June 19 2009.

