Sir Sean Connery: James Bond icon’s life in pictures

Sir Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in an illustrious career that saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.
The Edinburgh-born actor, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, won fans over five decades of films, starring in hits including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, The Rock, The Mask Of Zoro, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.
The iconic Scot has died, aged 90. Here we look back at his life in pictures.
Playing 007 in the first James Bond film, Dr No, in 1962.
Standing in front of an Aston Martin DB5 in James Bond film Goldfinger, September 1964.
With Michael Caine in The Man Who Would be King, December 1975.
As James Bond in Never Say Never Again, October 1983.
Holding a shotgun (second right) with Charles Martin Smith, Kevin Costner, and Andy Garcia in The Untouchables, June 1987.
Wearing full Highland dress as he is knighted by the Queen on July 5 2000 during a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Joking with Billy Connolly (right) at the Lonach Gathering in Aberdeenshire on August 23 2003. Also in the photo is Fran Healy of Travis (bottom left).
With former SNP leader Alex Salmond at Parliament Hall, Edinburgh, in October 2004, for the start of the ceremonies to mark the opening of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.
Presenting awards at the Edinburgh International Film Festival Awards Ceremony at the Filmhouse on June 29 2008.
Receiving an honorary degree at Edinburgh’s Napier University on June 19 2009.