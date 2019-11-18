Sir Michael Parkinson shares career highlights at packed-out Dundee show

Showbiz legend Sir Michael Parkinson visited Dundee on Saturday to regale a packed-out Whitehall Theatre with tales from his 50-year television career.

Parky, 84, spent two hours being interviewed by his son Michael Jr in the company of hundreds of fans, discussing his Yorkshire roots, his career beginnings and some of the numerous highlights of his time interviewing the world’s most famous people.

© Derek Gerrard Photography

Among the highlights of Saturday night’s event were his first ever televised interview in the 1960s – with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones – and compilations of his chats with the likes of Muhammad Ali, film legend Orson Welles, and comedian Peter Kay, who once worked on Parkinson’s show as a warm-up act for the audience.

He also revealed his affection for Scottish comic Billy Connolly, who was given his big break on the show when a Glasgow taxi driver advised Parkinson to book “the Big Yin”. In all, Connolly appeared on Parkinson’s shows over a dozen times.

© Derek Gerrard Photography

Parky’s show had been rescheduled from an earlier date in May due to illness.

Organisers Events 105 said: “Everyone at Events 105 would like to say a huge thank you to Sir Michael Parkinson & Mike Jr for taking the road and the miles to Dundee on Saturday and putting on a show that was hugely enjoyable for everyone lucky enough to be there.

© Derek Gerrard Photography

“The term legend is often over used but in the case of the one and only Parky it’s fair to say it’s the only appropriate word to sum the man up and it was an honour for us to be afforded the opportunity to bring him to Scotland.”