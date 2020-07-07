Sir Elton John postpones Aberdeen farewell tour dates until 2021

Music legend Sir Elton John has postponed his Aberdeen shows until next year.
The Rocket Man singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was originally planned for P&J Live on November 20 and 21.
However, due to Covid-19, the global superstar’s shows will now be held in 2021, on December 9 and 10.
Any tickets purchased for the 2020 date will remain valid for the 2021 date.
Sir Elton’s world-wide tour consists of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia.
The stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.
For more information visit the P&J Live’s official website at: www.pandjlive.com/events/elton-john-yellow-brick-road-tour/
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe