Sir Chris Hoy to join cancer fundraising drive for Maggie’s at Fife racing circuit

Sir Chris Hoy will join charity fundraisers at Knockhill in Fife as they take part in a four-day event for Maggie’s cancer charity.

Fifty couples in prestigious new and classic sports cars are gearing up for the “Drive to Maggie’s” fundraising effort which is set to begin on August 22.

The top of the range, high-performance cars will depart from Maggie’s Lanarkshire in the grounds of Monkland’s Hospital from 9.30am on Sunday.

Taking in the Scottish countryside, the convoy will head to Scotland’s national motorsport centre Knockhill Circuit in Fife.

The pitstop will see them joined by famous faces from the racing world including Sir Chris Hoy.

Allan McNish, John Cleland, Gordon Shedden and Jonny Adam will also join the group before they head to Inverness.

While spaces to take part in the event have already been snapped up, members of the public have the opportunity to take part in day two at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Laps of Knockhill with one of the famous faces will be up for grabs, with bids starting at £100.

The premium car event is expected to raise £75,000 for Maggie’s, the national cancer charity said.

Fundraising hope after lockdown

Sandy Wilkie MBE, fundraising board chairman for Maggie’s Lanarkshire, has been instrumental in forming the committee which has organised ‘Drive to Maggie’s’.

Sandy said lockdown meant many people were facing cancer which was not caught as early as it could have been.

“This means more people need Maggie’s more than ever right now and we wanted to fundraise to be able to help as much as we can,” Sandy said.

“I am very passionate about fundraising for Maggie’s and I’ve been very lucky to have been able to work with a lot of people who have given up their time to put this event together.

“Drive to Maggie’s promises to be a wonderful four-day event and we hope it will put a smile on a lot of people faces from start to finish.

“It’s not just about the people taking part for the full event, members of the public can also pay to take part on the second day to lap the course with a famous face at Knockhill– with all funds going to Maggie’s.”

Sandy thanked Gordon Deuchars of Quest Precision in Dundee who had allowed the group four Ferraris to be used by members of the public at Knockhill Circuit.

“Gordon is a long-time supporter of Maggie’s Dundee and for that we are extremely grateful,” he said.

“Famous faces from the racing world will also be dropping in to take part too including the three-times winner of the 24-Hours of Le Mans, Allan McNish, Sir Chris Hoy, Jimmy McRae, Gordon Shedden, John Cleland and Jonny Adam – they will be telling many a race car anecdote, so it’s sure to be lots of fun.”

“The timing of Drive to Maggie’s couldn’t be better as we are able to hold this event without social distancing and people will be able to enjoy seeing all the cars in the different venues and have the pleasure of socialising with each other and all for a great cause.”

Lorrie Cameron, centre head for Maggie’s Lanarkshire said: “We are extremely lucky that Sandy and his team have got together to lead this supporter event for Maggie’s Lanarkshire.

“It promises to be a spectacular four-day event with classic cars crossing some of Scotland’s most beautiful countryside, and with stars from the racing world giving their time to raise funds for Maggie’s.

“We can’t thank everyone enough. People with cancer need Maggie’s more than ever right now and this event has come at a perfect time.”

Members of the public can apply for a chance of a passenger hot lap around Knockhill circuit in a Ferrari alongside a famous face by emailing info@drivetomaggies.com