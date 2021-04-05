Single-shot Covid jab could save summer holidays for youngsters

A single-shot Covid jab could lead to summer holidays to party islands such as Magaluf and Ibiza for youngsters being back on.

According to the Scottish Sun, the one-dose Janssen jag is rumoured to be available by July for 18 to 30-year-olds so they could jet off to warmer climates.

It has been hailed as a “game changer” by travel bosses.

UK Governmment sources have also said that vaccine passports could be ready for use by July which means foreign travel would be able to make a return.

Travel analyst Paul Charles hailed the new one-shot jab as a “game-changer.”

Talking to the Sun, he said: “It could help save our summer and rescue hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses in the travel industry.”

The Janssen jab has been created by US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, and is expected to boost vaccination take-up among millenials.

The UK has already ordered 30 million doses while reviews are underway by medical regulators.

It has already been approved for use in the USA and the EU, with a study finding it to be 67% effective at preventing Covid.

In addition, it was found to be 100% effective at halting hospital admissions and death.

An EasyJet spokesman said: “Vaccination is the key to help unlock travel so we welcome any progress with the vaccination programmes.”

Nicola Sturgeon has previously warned she would only ease the rules on overseas travel when it was “safe to do so”.