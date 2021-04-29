A peacemaker needed eight stitches after being attacked while trying to break-up a fight outside a hotel.

Keith Taylor was on holiday with his wife and friends when he was set-upon by Francis Davie outside the Kinloch Arms Hotel in Carnoustie.

Davie became enraged after witnessing Mr Taylor trying to stop a fight between his daughter and another woman.

The 47-year-old punched him once, which caused him to strike his head on the stone edge of a window frame.

On Thursday, Davie pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the attack in August 2019.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion revealed how Mr Taylor and his party saw a young female run towards another outside the High Street hotel.

She said: “The two women began a confrontational argument. The witness Taylor stepped in to break it up.

“The accused appeared from a Vauxhall Insignia parked on the street and shouted ‘don’t you put your hands on my daughter’.

“He then punched the witness once on the face. The force caused him to fall on the stone edge of a window frame.”

Mr Taylor said he “immediately” felt blood, as well as a hole in his head.

Davie was confronted about his actions by Mr Taylor’s horrified wife and said: “That was my daughter, your husband had his hands on her.”

Davie and his daughter drove off but a picture was taken of his car.

Police attended the scene at 10.30pm, where it was found Mr Taylor had lost a “significant” amount of blood.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for a 10cm wound, which stretched from the top of the skull down to the scalp.

Davie was traced by police and showed officers bruising on his bicep, which he claimed was caused by Mr Taylor.

However, witnesses at the scene strenuously denied Mr Taylor had fought back in any way.

Davie, of Scotscraig Grove, Dundee, pled guilty to punching Mr Taylor on the head, causing him to strike his head on the stone edge of a window frame to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until May for reports to be prepared.

His bail order was continued.