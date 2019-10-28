Single men from Dundee wanted for new TV dating show

The BBC are looking for single men in Dundee to take part in a brand new television show.

The company behind shows such as Blind Date and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is casting for a dating show which will “turn the traditional dating concept on its head”.

Stellify Media are looking for single men, over the age of 18, living in Scotland who have “great banter” and “good availability in November”.

Keen potential contestants are advised to get in touch with their name, number, location and a few lines about themselves.

Contact

Email: opencasting@stellifymedia.com

WhatsApp: 079 44 21 44 19

Call the casting line: 028 9521 5685

The closing date is November 1. Terms and conditions apply.