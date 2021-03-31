Single Covid-19 case confirmed at Dundee nursery

A single case Covid-19 has been found at Forthill Nursery in Dundee, it was confirmed today.

In a letter to parents and carers, headteacher Alison Macgregor confirmed the case had been reported in a “child or person” who attends the nursery.

Those who have been in close contact with the individual have been traced and are now required to self-isolate.

The letter read: “This person is in the blue and green group bubble. The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is for a period of 10 days from the last point of contact. You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact.”

Mrs Macgregor reassured parents and the wider community that all those who were in close contact with the positive case have now been traced, and that children should continue to attend the nursery.

The nursery, which is in Broughty Ferry, remains open as normal.

The letter said: “Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Forthill Nursery remains open within current guidelines.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland and Dundee City Council Children and Families Service.”

The case at the nursery comes after a single case of the virus was confirmed in a person at Forthill Primary School in Sunday.

Another case was also confirmed in a child at Craigowl Primary School on Monday, and several people at Monifieth High School have tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases were revealed as it emerged that over 1,000 pupils were absent from primary schools in Tayside and Fife schools due to Covid on a single day last week.

In Dundee 1.2% of primary pupils – 126 – were absent for Covid-related reasons last Tuesday. The absence rate was lower than the national average of 2%.