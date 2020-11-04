Single case of coronavirus confirmed at St Pius RC Primary

A single cases of coronavirus has been confirmed at a Dundee primary school.

The case has been reported in a child or person who attends St Pius X RC Primary School, and close contacts of this person have been told to enter isolation.

The school, and nursery class remain open.

A letter sent on Tuesday to parents and carers by head teacher Sharon Liang said: “A single care of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a child or person who attends St Pius X RC Primary.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation. This is a precaution.

“This isolation is for the date of last contact for 14 days.

“You will have already been notified if your child is a close contact. This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a case in the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school has communicated with all families in its community directly about this.”