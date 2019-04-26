Singing Cabbie forced to fake heart attack as thug hit him with crowbar during Dundee pub raid

A crowbar-wielding thug who thumped a singing taxi driver during a pub raid has been jailed.

Wayne O’Hare faked a heart attack when he was assaulted by 20-year-old Kevin Jackson during the incident.

The 51-year-old had caught Jackson and Scott Henderson, 34, raiding the Boars Rock, on Arbroath Road, last November.

A sheriff today jailed both men for three years for the offence and a series of other raids.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Mr O’Hare – known as one half of the Singing Cabbies – had been staying above the pub and heard a disturbance at around 4am on November 30.

Last year the Tele reported that Wayne, alongside pal Jimmy Smart, performed on BBC One’s hit show All Together Now.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “As the complainer attended he said ‘get the **** out of here, the polis are on the way’.

“He threw glasses at both accused.

“The complainer then grabbed Henderson before he was repeatedly struck with a crowbar by the accused Jackson.

“The complainer pretended to have a heart attack at this time.”

Mr O’Hare, who suffered cuts which had to be glued, told the Tele he had “no regrets” about confronting the pair.

Jackson and Henderson pleaded guilty to stealing 10 bottles of alcohol, till monitors, till drawers and contents, with Jackson also admitting the attack on Mr O’Hare.

On April 10 last year, both also stole £420, a handbag, make-up and keys from Strathspey Place, which was captured on CCTV.

They also raided the Barn pub on Campfield Square, stealing £1,519.75, among other items.

On December 1, the pair attempted to use pitchforks to break into premises owned by Scottish Blue on Douglas Road.

Mecca Bingo, on the same street, was also targeted on December 2, with the thieves stealing alcohol, a charity money box and tills.

Defending Henderson, solicitor Jim Laverty said his client was presenting well having been in custody since last December.

Mr Laverty said Henderson aware the offences would have “caused a great deal of alarm and anxiety.”

Jackson’s solicitor Anika Jethwa said he had “spiralled downward” after falling into drug addiction at 19.

She said: “He had never been in custody before and had used his time well on remand to completely come off drugs.

“He is making plans for his future and does not want to find himself back in custody.

“He panicked, he was trying to get out but the door was locked. He is remorseful and very, very sorry.

“He told the social worker he was disgusted by and tenders his apologies to the victim in this case.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Henderson for three years and two months.

Jackson was sentenced to three years detention. Both sentences were backdated to December 4.