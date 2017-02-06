Judges from ITV talent show The X Factor are coming to Tayside to find the next Leona Lewis, One Direction or Olly Murs.

The mobile auditions will take place in St John’s Centre, Perth, on Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

This first round of auditions happen on a first come, first served basis and all you need to do is turn up, wait your turn and do your thing.

If you impress the visiting X Factor production team then you could be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the judges themselves when the televised auditions take place this summer.

Sunday offers a second opportunity with open mic auditions at The Twa Tams. Starting at 2pm.

Here, singers are invited to showcase a track of their choice either with a backing track or with live accompaniment.

Again, spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis but to guarantee a slot in advance you can also send your details to tamsbooking@gmail.com.

To audition you must be aged 16 or over by April 2017; under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a valid ID.

Friends, family and fans of all ages are welcome to come down and support local talent in both venues.

The X Factor will return to ITV later this year.