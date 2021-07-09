Singer Marti Pellow announces Dundee Caird Hall concert

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow will play a concert at Dundee’s Caird Hall as part of a major new tour.

The 56-year-old singer has added three Scottish dates to his greatest hits tour due to popular demand.

The Caird Hall gig is on Friday April 15 2022. Marti will also play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on April 13, Inverness Ironworks on April 16 and Edinburgh Playhouse on April 17.

His other Scottish dates in Glasgow, Dunfermline and Aberdeen have now sold out. These concerts are scheduled for November 2021.

Marti says: “Throughout lockdown I was inundated by beautiful messages from fans asking me to organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times.

“12 million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions. Each one of you have inspired me to make this tour happen.

“I finally wanted to put together a show that would celebrate all the wonderful music throughout my career and that I – and I know all of you – fell in love with again through the sessions.”

‘Party with Marti’

He adds: “This brand new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate love, life, and remember those we may have lost along the way.

“Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti!”

Tickets for the Caird Hall concert are available from the Dundee City Box Office from 10am on July 9.

