Simple Minds star from Dundee set for Summer of Games

Simple Minds guitarist Ged Grimes is aiming for another smash hit this summer – but this time it involves his passion as a composer for electronic games.

The 57-year-old, from Dundee, will be taking part in the city’s Summer of Games in a Pecha Kucha night on May 28.

The Pecha Kucha concept involves presenting 20 images, each for 20 seconds.

Ged’s talk will be about his career composing soundtracks for games such as Earthworm Jim 3D, Enter the Matrix, Shrek 3 and the critically-acclaimed The Bard’s Tale IV Barrows Deep.

Having played in front of thousands of adoring music fans, you might think there would be few shows that would intimidate a world-renowned music star – but that’s not the case for Ged ahead of his upcoming presentation.

He said: “It will be a tough shift, with the rapid change of images on screen, but it is going to be a great occasion.

“I have been lucky that Simple Minds are not doing a long tour and I can get involved.

“It is a light schedule this year and that allows me to get back to my other work for game sound tracks.

“I first got involved in it through my friend Chris van der Kuyl way back about 1996-97.

“It’s very different putting music to visuals.”

Ged’s most recent work has been with latest game The Bard’s Tale and he admits it was a surprise to be asked to produce more music.

He said: “The Bard’s Tale came out of the blue when a producer got in touch with me.

“I worked with him back in the 1990s and he said I was the only musical person he knew. It all developed from there.

“I don’t think there has ever been a game with Scottish traditional music and Gaelic singers and musicians. We had 20 performers and they were brilliant.”

The Summer of Games will feature everything from video games and virtual reality, through to animation, 3D modelling, character and concept design, coding, augmented reality and illustration.

Chris, chairman of Dundee-based 4J Studios, said: “The breadth of activity across this Summer of Games once again drives home that this sector is not just about playing or making games as entertainment.

“It’s about using games to explore new ideas, finding creative solutions to complex problems and giving young creative talent the opportunity to succeed.”