Simple Minds reschedule their greatest hits gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Simple Minds have set a new date for their 40 Years Of Hits gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The iconic Scottish rockers will now play at the venue on Tuesday April 5 next year, instead of August 17 this year, it was announced today. All tickets for the August date will be valid for next year’s show.

This is the second time the band’s tour has been rescheduled. It was originally due to take place last year.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment for P&J Live, said: “We know their north-east fans are really looking forward to seeing Simple Minds performing their greatest hits at P&J Live. It will be a show that will be well worth waiting for.”

Simple Minds’ 40 Years of Hits Tour will cover 51 shows across 14 countries.

Over the years, the band has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide, achieving three UK number one albums.

With a string of hits under their belts, Simple Minds are internationally known for their 1985 release Don’t You (Forget About Me).

Formed in Glasgow in 1977, the band now consists of two original remaining members: Jim Kerr on vocals and guitarist Charlie Burchill.

Since bursting on to the music scene, Simple Minds have recorded a number of studio albums including Walk Between Worlds (2018), Neon Lights (2001), Real Life (1991), Sparkle In The Rain (1984) and debut album, Life In A Day (1979).

The band has graced some of the world’s biggest stadiums, starred in Live Aid and played three London shows in honour of Nelson Mandela – including his 70th birthday concert at Wembley Stadium in 1988.

In 1991, Simple Minds were voted the world’s best live band by Q Magazine.

For more information on the Aberdeen gig visit www.pandjlive.com