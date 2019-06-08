Simple Minds bass player Ged Grimes joins Dundee charity choir’s rehearsals

Youngsters from a charity choir had a meeting of Simple Minds when a rock star musician paid a visit during rehearsals.

The Help for Kids choir has been rehearsing for the past seven weeks at the Boomerang Centre, ahead of a concert at the Bell Street Music Centre on June 20.

Ged Grimes, bass player with rock legends Simple Minds, popped in to see how the group was getting along, and spoke about his own career in music.

He said: “It was good to go down to see how music helps kids get involved and build their confidence. I think they are running a great wee initiative here. The kids were lovely.”

Lianne Carr Wyllie, who founded the Help for Kids choir, has insisted it has been great to watch her team go from “strength to strength” in their lessons.

She added: “Already I can see the difference it has made to the kids confidence. Also the parents are commenting on how much the kids are enjoying the experience too and that’s what it’s all about, having fun and at the same helping others.

“We have 20 kids ranging from ages five to 15. Ged was really funny, he told them he was lucky not just to play in bands and tour the world but he has even made music for computer games.

“At the concert, people can expect to learn what the Help For Kids charity does in the community.

“I’m excited to see how proud the parents will be of the kids. I’m lucky to have a great bunch.”

​Stacey Wallace, Help For Kids manager, added: “From week one to now the difference in the kids is pretty phenomenal. Ged Grimes was great. He was really good with the kids and he had a good chat about what he does. So we’d like to thank him for coming along.

“We also want to say a huge thank you to Lianne and the volunteers. We really appreciate Lianne as an ambassador.

“Thank also have to go to the Boomerang Centre for giving us the space each Tuesday. Our main sponsors MMG Archbold we owe a huge thank you to them too. By sponsoring us they have been able to help us provide t-shirts for the kids.”

Help for Kids is the Tele’s charity partner. It supports disadvantaged children across Dundee and Perth. Tickets for the concert are already nearly sold out.