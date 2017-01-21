Simon Murray believes the arrival of Thomas Mikkelsen at Dundee United can be a major factor in him continuing his impressive scoring record.

And if another targetman in the shape of Edward Ofere is added to the squad, so much the better.

Not always mentioned as one of the stars of the Tangerines line-up, Murray has hit the back of the net 16 times in his last 32 games.

That’s a record he’s understandably proud of, even if it has gone unrecognised at times.

“I’m delighted with that. Sometimes I hear people saying I don’t score that often but I think one in two is not bad and I’m just happy I’m getting goals for the team,” said the 24-year-old Dundonian.

“That’s what I want to do every week and, hopefully, I can keep doing it.

“As a striker, you need to score the goals and that’s what I’m always aiming for — but I do feel I work hard for the team as well.

“When we don’t have the ball I work hard to help get it back, that’s the way I’ve always been.

“If you’re not having the best of games, you just want to make sure the person you are playing right up against isn’t doing well either, and that means working hard. In this league I think that pays off.

“But the main priority is goals and I do feel when chances come I will take them.”

And if manager Ray McKinnon persists in playing two out-and-out strikers, as he did when United faced Queen of the South last weekend, Murray believes the goals will continue to flow.

He admits playing alongside someone like Mikkelsen suits him down to the ground.

“When I was at Arbroath it was always a two-up-front job and that’s the way I prefer playing.

“Even though I do work on the hold-up play and linking up, that’s not my natural game.

“Running in behind and feeding off flick-ons is more me. So, obviously, with Thomas and Eddie, if he does come in, it suits me because they are target men and I have the legs to get in behind most defences. When it comes to that I would fancy my chances against anyone because I do have a bit of pace.

“I think it worked to a certain extent last Saturday. Obviously, Thomas hadn’t played for a while and it was our first game together but I thought it worked OK.

“I hope we stick with it for a while and the partnership can develop.”

As well as giving the opportunity to play in a front two, Murray is well aware the arrival of more strikers means added competition for starting places. He welcomes that.

“When I see another striker coming in I don’t get downhearted, I get an extra buzz and it makes me work even harder.

“You need that competition to keep you on your toes. If you are guaranteed your place every week, there is the danger you can go off the boil, so the competition is definitely good.”

After two goals last weekend and another energetic performance, Murray looks certain to get his wish to be part of a front two when United head to Premiership Ross County in the Scottish Cup today.

He expects a tough tie against the Staggies but sees no reason why the Tangerines can’t do a repeat of last season and win up in Dingwall. And the fact the last three Championship outings have not produced a victory does not worry him.

“It’s a 90-minute game of football. You don’t look at it as being against a team from a higher division.

“Yes we are going up there and the last three games haven’t been the best but, on the whole, it has been a good season so far.

“And we have the quality in our team to win this one.”