One of the artists behind the iconic Oor Wullie sculptures has visited his creation in its new home at Abertay University in Dundee.

David Marr came to see Silicon Wullie at Abertay’s main reception, where he greets staff, students and visitors every day. And David, 39, also revealed his initial drawings for the sculpture, which included a Terminator-inspired creation.

Last summer, 55 individually designed Oor Wullie statues were positioned in and around the city as part of the Archie Foundation’s Oor Wullie Bucket Trail. David said: “Oor Wullie is part of Dundee’s identity and the trail brought everyone together.”

Picture shows David (left) with Silicon Wullie and Abertay University principal Nigel Seaton.